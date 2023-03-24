Listen to the audio version of the article

There will be Pizzattone, a panettone already stuffed with tomato, mozzarella and oregano. There will be grape seed oil, good for frying or light dressings and rich in Omega 6 fatty acids and polyphenols. And there will also be a spreadable cream made with anchovies, capers and Taggiasca olives, for snacks with bread as an alternative to the usual hazelnut. The jury of experts has selected 100 innovative products, and all will have a special place at Cibus Connecting Italy, which will open in Parma on Wednesday 29.

The “restricted” edition of Cibus, which Fiere di Parma organizes in odd-numbered years, will host a thousand brands and exhibit 500 products this year, but only the most original will find space in the “Cibus Innovation Corner”. In addition to the unusual panettone, there will be orange cherry tomatoes, revisited basil pesto with the addition of lemon zest and Esagonotto, a short artisanal pasta from Gragnano PGI conceived with a hexagonal base, to enhance its roughness.

In the healthy foods section in Parma we will find gluten-free keto bread, designed for those who follow a ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diet, but also protein pesto with basil and chickpeas and a single-serving sachet solution to digest lactose even in the presence of intolerances. Among the plant-based foods there will be snacks made with basil-flavored pea flour, nuggets made with rice instead of chicken and a plant-based ready mix with which to make vegetable burgers and meatballs. Finally, among the novelties on the packaging front, on the shelves we will find long-life fresh ricotta, obtained thanks to a natural process, without the use of any additives or preservatives; long-life onions, browned, refrigerated, chopped and ready to use; or the shaker bottle to prepare sweet pancakes and crêpes quickly and easily.