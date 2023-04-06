Home Business Paola Belloni, Schlein’s partner complains: solidarity with Diva and Donna
Business

Paola Belloni, Schlein’s partner complains: solidarity with Diva and Donna

by admin
Paola Belloni, Schlein’s partner complains: solidarity with Diva and Donna

Paola Belloni and Elly Schlein

Paola Belloni and the case of the photos on Diva and Donna

It had to happen. It seemed strange that it didn’t happen and in fact it did. Paola Belloni, Schlein’s girlfriend, jumped out to complain because “Diva and Donna” (published by Cairo) published a report on her story and she replied piqued with a post on Instagram, the social network that people like. We reproduce the entire text for accuracy.

“They didn’t see me coming” and so they pulled out the telephoto lenses. Carə journalist of Diva and Donna weekly communicating a person’s emotional intimacy in the press is an unjust act and it’s called outing. I was overwhelmed by it, but for luck not annihilated, because I have a network of friends and family who support me.

READ ALSO: “Photos? My privacy violated”, Schlein’s partner attacks us with the “pippone”

I just wonder what would have happened if I hadn’t had this network. In Italy we don’t have egalitarian marriage, we don’t have protection for the sons and daughters of same-parent families, we don’t have a law against homolesbobitransphobia. We are a country where thousands of “expatriates”, to quote Desiati, live or leave their own provinces full of scratches and secrets. Coming out is a personal choice, which also derives from an analysis of one’s social network.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  From May 1st, Shenzhen people can apply for subsidies of up to 2,000 yuan per person to buy mobile phones and home appliances – yqqlm

You may also like

– FinanceOnline

Smart tax in the test 2023: costs, experiences...

The Saviola group buys the Belgian Advachem

Why Total and Co. are now losing interest...

Resolution 25 of 03/27/2023 – Opinion for the...

FS, 2022 profit rises to 202 million. Ferraris,...

OpenAI: Willing to cooperate with Italian regulators to...

Tax apps in the practical test: Steuerfuchs –...

Workation to extra money: What German companies are...

Review bonus 2023: how to get reimbursed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy