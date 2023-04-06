Paola Belloni and the case of the photos on Diva and Donna

It had to happen. It seemed strange that it didn’t happen and in fact it did. Paola Belloni, Schlein’s girlfriend, jumped out to complain because “Diva and Donna” (published by Cairo) published a report on her story and she replied piqued with a post on Instagram, the social network that people like. We reproduce the entire text for accuracy.

“They didn’t see me coming” and so they pulled out the telephoto lenses. Carə journalist of Diva and Donna weekly communicating a person’s emotional intimacy in the press is an unjust act and it’s called outing. I was overwhelmed by it, but for luck not annihilated, because I have a network of friends and family who support me.

I just wonder what would have happened if I hadn’t had this network. In Italy we don’t have egalitarian marriage, we don’t have protection for the sons and daughters of same-parent families, we don’t have a law against homolesbobitransphobia. We are a country where thousands of “expatriates”, to quote Desiati, live or leave their own provinces full of scratches and secrets. Coming out is a personal choice, which also derives from an analysis of one’s social network.

