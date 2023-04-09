Home Business Paola Ferrari and the hot revelation about Elodie: “Only with her I would…”
Business

by admin
Paola Ferrari, the journalist reveals her passion for Elodie: “Only with her I would…”

Paula Ferrarijournalist and presenter, guest at “Un Giorno da Pecora” on Rai Radio1tells several details of his private life.

The conductors asked the Ferrari if it were true that she ed Dawn Parietti several men fought. “One was a handover, I always first. He was a very handsome man, whose name was Alexander Stepanov ”, replies the journalist outspoken about her. “And then Sandy Marton, with whom I am very offended because in the last interviews she has given she has never mentioned me. We were together about three years, and then he discovered that he was also with Alba, he told me “.

Finally, a joke about Diletta Leotta who is expecting a child with the Newcastle goalkeeper Warrior. “I’m happy, they’re both beautiful, I’m very happy for her. Then I know though that after the pregnancy it will take her a while to get back in shape – she joked the Ferrariadding – I like it better Elodie However. Here, for me she is the beauty. If I ever have to splurge for a woman, it would be for her.”

