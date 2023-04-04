Paola Ferrari against De Benedetti: “In addition to being prime minister, she is also a woman”

Clash into family between the engineer Charles DeBenedetti and her daughter-in-law Paola Ferrari on the poisonous words uttered by the editor of “Il Domani” towards the premier Melons and in general of government Of right. Sports reporter Rai, wanted to distance himself for that attack. In the previous days De Benedetti – we read in the Corriere della Sera – had expressed himself as follows: “Nothing happened to the European Council and this puts Italy in the position of weakness: seen from the side of the other European countries, it means that you just need to give her nothing and she is satisfied. This proves dementia“. De Benedetti defined Melons “a figurine“. During the debate with the secretariat pd Elly Schlein he adds, aimed more generally at the government and at the right: “These are gods incompetent. Then they are largely ignorant. Then largely they do not understand what they say”.

The next day – continues the Corriere – here comes the answer by Paola Ferrariwho married De Benedetti’s son, Marco: “I want to take the distances from what was said by the engineer Carlo De Benedetti, my children’s grandfather. I am parole extremely serious that have deeply disturbed me, said against the Prime Minister and especially, but not only, of one donna“. Explains the journalist again: “With my husband’s family I have a relationship Very distant for several years, but certain things I they hurt. The opponent politician always goes respected“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

