Paola Ferrari: “De Benedetti-Silvio? The honor of arms could have happened earlier”

Berlusconi vs De Benedetti, all a question of power: Paola Ferrari “relaunches” the thesis of the director of Perrino affairs

“I’m glad that there was the honor of arms and I’m sorry it didn’t happen sooner”. Paola Ferrarijournalist Rai long-running, if on the one hand he always hoped that Charles DeBenedettihis father-in-law, and Silvio Berlusconi they made “peace”, on the other he recognizes that, by now, it is too late to run for cover. Not even the obituary issued by the publisher of Tomorrow for the Knight on the Corriere della Sera it served to ease the frictions of the past: “Carlo De Benedetti extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of Silvio Berlusconi, indomitable fighter”.

“Once I met the President at a restaurant and I remember that he asked me if it was true that my father-in-law hated him so much, he couldn’t understand it, he didn’t contemplate the fact of not being loved”, he says Ferrari to broadcast microphones A Day as a Sheep Of Rai Radio1. “I was hoping that there could be a meeting between the two with Berlusconi alive, it would have been a beautiful gesture see that at end of a run the two big lions understand that there is something beyond. Berlusconi would have deserved it and he deserves all the affection that now people are giving him”, concludes the well-known face of national TV.

In short, Paola Ferrari seems to recall one of the crucial points (but little commented by the mainstream press) after the death of Silvio Berlusconi: the personal, entrepreneurial and political duel between the Knight and the Engineer. The journalist condenses in a few lines what the Director of Affairs yesterday Angelo Maria Perrino he thoroughly explored in a long article, closely analyzing the controversial figures of the former prime minister and the Turin financier. After all, the desire for power and revenge (on both sides) has always been the basis of that battagliawhich culminated however with a unique and true winner.

As Perrino writes, “it must be said objectively that De Benedetti, a sprinter well seen and spared by the judiciary thanks to his clever political positioning and that of his newspapers, he was a winner in the individual battles. Berlusconi has often ended up suffering suffocating judicial pressure (convictions, fines, dozens of processes amplified by the media with care and method, systematic disgrace and political moral delegitimization) culminating in the monstrous compensation of 494 million in July 2013″. But in the end, he concludes Perrino, “always got up, like Ercolino always on his feet. AND in the long run he won. Because it has united in itself (in defiance of the subtle, delicate constitutional balances) the media power with that financial and political. In a deadly cocktail, an unbeatable result”.

