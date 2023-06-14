Home » Paola Ferrari hot on vacation: trip to Ibiza with new love. PHOTO
by admin
Paola Ferrari and the new boyfriend. Photo: Weekly Diva and Woman

Paola Ferrari pinched with a mysterious man. The “intimate” photos in Ibiza

The first gossip of summer comes from Ibizathe journalist Paola Ferrari has a new love. The well-known flight of Rai was picked up by the weekly Diva and Woman during an outing with four, in unequivocal attitudes. A relationship that seems last for several monthseven if the reporter is been married for 25 years con Marco De Benedetti, from which he never announced the separation. Paola Ferrari enjoys the Ibiza night in good company. The mysterious man who is at her side he hugs her and kisses them forehead tenderly. She smiles and looks at him with loving eyes as they walk tight to each other.

