Here’s how much talk show hosts earn: Del Debbio, Giordano… The numbers

As the British poet said Oscar Wilde, “people have an insatiable curiosity to know everything except what is worth knowing”. And in fact, in Italy, many people, even though they don’t really need to know it, ask themselves: “But how much do the conductors of the talk show politici?”.

Veronica Gentiles for “Countercurrent”, Paul Del Debbio for “Dritto e Rovescio”, Mario Giordano for “Out of the choir”, Joseph Brindisi for “White Zone” e Nicholas Porro for the “Fourth Republic”. When it comes to contracts and salaries, unless the sources come from the director concerned, the information remains only rumors and indiscretions, even if not denied. So how much do the faces on Mediaset’s political talk shows earn per year?

Here’s how much Paolo Del Debbio earns

There is certainly one of the most followed Italian journalists Paul Del Debbio. When According to rumors, the amount allocated to the tenant would be between 500,000 and 600,000 euros a year.

Mario Giordano, this is how much the host of Fuori dal Coro earns

Mario Giordano should receive an annual salary that varies between approximately 180,000 euros and 200,000 euros.

Upstream, how much Veronica Gentili earns

At the moment, the journalist and presenter of the Rete4 team has not released information regarding her annual salary at the helm of Upstream.

How much does Nicola Porro earn, presenter of the Fourth Republic

Unfortunately, there is no information on the salary of Nicholas Porro. The only sure thing is the controversy with Fabio Fazio and his 2.4 million salary (gross). “I would like to be Fazio” she confessed, during an episode that had as its theme the earnings of the conductor of Chi tempo che fa. Explaining then that, with that money, he would get rid of every whim, from flights on a private jet to the Lamborghini to travel.

