Assocarta and Assografici with Slc Cgil, Fistel Cisl and Ugl Chemicals launch the agenda of the social and employer partners and write to ministers Cingolani, Giorgetti and Orlando to maintain competitiveness, productivity and workforce, in an extremely energy-intensive sector, severely tested by the energy shock.

The four proposals

In the letter, companies and trade unions note that from quarter to quarter the Government has sought and found substantial resources to deal with expensive energy. But we need some structural interventions that need to be negotiated in Europe. The first is a price cap on all gas supplies in Europe. The second is a reform of the electricity market, which envisages, as a first step, the decoupling between the price of electricity and the price of gas. The third is greater regulation of the TTF, like a real stock exchange. And finally, a suspension and revision of the ETS, which avoids speculative pressures.

Avoid other cases Germany

These are interventions that must be made at the European level to prevent a single country, as Germany did, from launching an aid program worth 200 billion, and adopting interventions at the national level by introducing a price cap at the level of a single state. Interventions that create distortions on competitiveness.

The loss of contracts

If companies in the paper, printing and converting sector, hit by the “expensive energy”, risk losing contracts in the short term, in the medium term the risk will affect entire market shares. For this we need to arrive at a Gas Release as soon as possible, setting a “fair” price. At the same time, a financial advance mechanism must be envisaged, so that the measure can unfold its effects as soon as possible, say companies and trade unions.

Employment at risk

If the loss of contracts leads to the loss of market share, it will no longer be possible for companies to maintain employment in the sector. Already today many companies are using the layoffs due to the exceptional increase in energy costs, with the real risk of closing production sites, with the chain involvement of the entire chain of subsequent printing and processing. Blocking the paper supply chain also means blocking the circular economy linked to it, with recycling.