2023 will be a crucial year for the European packaging industry. At the end of November, the European Commission proposed a new regulation for the management of packaging waste, giving rise to a heated debate between the industrial world and European and national institutions: the proposal envisages a massive introduction of reusable packaging to replace disposable packaging in many sectors, including the Horeca sector.

Life cycle analysis

With regard to paper packaging in this sector, the Eppa association (European Paper Packaging Alliance) at the end of 2022 released a life cycle analysis (LCA – Life Cycle Analysis) carried out by the environmental consultancy company Ramboll which compared the environmental effects of recyclable disposable paper packaging versus reusable multipurpose take away packaging, demonstrating how the introduction of reusable packaging instead of disposable paper packaging would be a far less sustainable choice from an environmental point of view.

Recycling rates

In fact, disposable paper packaging is based on renewable raw materials and is recyclable and widely recycled throughout Europe. In 2021, 82% of paper packaging was recycled in Europe, with more virtuous Member States such as Italy where their recycling rate has already exceeded 86%, reaching the target set by the European Commission well in advance for the 2030.

Last 9 January, the general assembly of Eppa elected as new president Antonio D’Amato, managing director of Seda International Packaging Group and former president of Confindustria: he took over from Eric Le Lay, president of Huhtamaki Fiber Food Service, who became vice president of the association. Eppa has also appointed Matti Rantanen, a professional with solid experience in the packaging sector and in institutional relations at European level, as the new general manager.

Scientific evidence

“We will continue to support the innovative and sustainable development of single-use paper packaging that is fully integrated into the circular economy. Our mission is increasingly focused on supporting policy makers in making decisions based on scientific data and evidence. Disposable paper packaging is essential to reduce CO2 emissions, thus also reducing food waste, avoiding water stress and protecting consumers’ health», commented D’Amato.