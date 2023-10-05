Paper sector, one in five companies in financial difficulty

Listen to the audio version of the article

The paper sector, in good company with other energy-intensive sectors, must deal with the problem of growing debt and uncollected credits. A mix of problems which in the last two years has led to an increasing fragility of the sector, at least from a financial point of view. According to a report by the financial consultancy firm Hoshin, created in collaboration with Assocarta, approximately 1 in 5 companies (20%) are currently at risk of “unfinanciability”. It should be noted that the Italian average is 33%, but each sector has its own specificity and this percentage is very generic.

33% of the paper companies analyzed are liquid, while the remaining (47%) have a low degree of financial leverage. The total debts accumulated by companies in the sector amount to 931 million towards the banking system, to which must be added 2 billion in commercial debts towards their suppliers.

Precisely with regards to exposure to banks, 442 million are short-term debts (288 million are mainly concentrated in companies at higher risk), while 489 million are medium-long term (609 million are mainly concentrated in companies with higher risk level).

The analysis of company credits is particularly interesting: Assocarta member companies boast trade credits for a total of around 1.2 billion, mainly concentrated in already liquid companies (around 1 billion). Consequently, they have a positive credit-debit balance (to banks) of almost 270 million.

The problem is therefore often debt collection. If companies could immediately count on credit resources, they would have the theoretical solution to significantly reduce their exposure to the banking system and improve their financial profile. Hoshin’s report underlines that «the use of factoring (customer side) and reverse factoring (supplier side) would produce a cash benefit of as much as 2 billion euros, which would allow the risk of the most indebted companies to be halved and to make them even more liquid. the virtuous ones.”