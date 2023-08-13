Paradigm shift in Swiss car trade

Bye bye discounts? A paradigm shift is imminent in the Swiss car trade – the agency model is rolling towards garages

Car manufacturers and importers are preparing for the introduction of agency models. The owner-managed garages fear a loss of their autonomy. A garage owner has already had experience and criticizes it.

In eastern Switzerland, as in the rest of Switzerland, the agency model for garage owners is still in its infancy.

Bild: Getty

Things have not always gone harmoniously in the Swiss car industry in recent years. Numerous legal procedures between manufacturers and importers on the one hand and owner-managed garages on the other hand have occupied courts, antitrust law experts and politicians. Now a new conflict is brewing. It is about the so-called agency model.

