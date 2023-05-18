Paradise for German SMEs?

Reading time: 4 mins

18.05.2023 17:09

In view of the horrendous energy costs, German companies are increasingly moving to other European countries. A popular destination: Hungary. What are the advantages of the small country for medium-sized companies from Germany, and can entrepreneurs rely on them?

Hungary, here the famous Fishermen’s Bastion in Budapest, provides many arguments for entrepreneurs. The large number of companies settling in the east of the country is already being referred to as a “party in the Puszta”. Photo: Zoltan Gabor