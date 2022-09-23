The multi-year partnership signed at European level between the Sky Group and Paramount linked to the distribution of Paramount + also kicks off in Italy. From today the Paramount + app arrives on Sky Glass and on Sky Q. Furthermore, all Sky Cinema subscribers can subscribe to a dedicated offer to access the entire Paramount + catalog at no additional cost on their Sky subscription.

Paramount’s streaming service then arrives on Sky with its more than 8,000 hours of entertainment, successful films and premieres, original and exclusive productions, a rich offer of TV series and the best of animation for the little ones. Among the most recent titles available on Paramount + series such as Star Trek – Strange New Worlds, The First Lady, Mayor of Kingstown and The Offer, films such as Scream, Clifford – the big red dog, Jackass Forever and original Italian productions such as Circeo and Fourteen Days .

The service also offers a wide selection of great classics, popular titles and timeless films such as Mission Impossible, Grease and The Godfather. Thanks to this partnership, Sky makes available to its Sky Cinema subscribers a dedicated offer to enjoy the Paramount + service at no additional cost with its exclusive original content, blockbusters and its iconic series. Paramount + can thus further expand the diffusion of its streaming service on an audience as attentive to quality as that of pay TV.

The arrival of the app on Sky Glass and Sky Q further completes the offer of the main streaming services, all available in one place. Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia, comments: “We are very happy to launch the European agreement with Paramount in Italy too, which strengthens the collaboration between the two groups in our country and once again confirms Sky as a partner of excellence. for the best players on the market. With the arrival of the Paramount + app, the viewing experience improves further: on Sky Q the aggregation of our content and the best streaming apps is even richer; and on Sky Glass, Sky’s first innovative TV, it will be possible to enjoy an even more complete integration, in the name of simplicity. Sky Cinema customers will also be able to access even more films, original and exclusive productions and much more at no additional cost, another great news for our subscribers ».

«Sky has been our partner in Italy for many years now and could not fail to be also for the launch of Paramount +, our streaming service that offers content for everyone. In fact, the Italian public will have at their disposal a vast offer of Originals and not only of high quality, never seen before: from great cinema, to series, from animation to documentaries and reality shows. The passion for cinema, entertainment and the desire to enhance local and international talents – such as Elodie, Greta Scarano and Verdone and international stars of the caliber of Benigni and Silvester Stallone – are the values ​​we share with Sky and which have made strong such a distribution agreement, ”comments Jaime Ondarza, EVP & South EMEA Hub Leader, Head of Streaming Southern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Paramount.