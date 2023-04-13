Paramount +, Paramount’s streaming platform, today announced a promotional partnership with Formula 1 for the 2023-2024 season, in order to increasingly combine the world‘s motor show with the world of entertainment.

The partnership will see the streaming platform’s vast content offering come to life within Formula 1 events, with Paramount+’s most beloved series, films and characters spotlighted in the Fan Zones and the biggest stars gathered inside and out the starting grid.

The partnership also includes Paramount+ branding on track signage, digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities. Thanks to this agreement, Paramount+ becomes an official partner of Formula 1.

The agreement has already taken place in the city of Melbourne and will also involve the cities of Miami, Montréal, Austria, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas.

“Paramount+ continues to seek out new and innovative ways to reach a global audience and I am confident that this partnership with Formula 1 will help us grow globally. Becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all of our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans around the world. Through this global agreement, the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will unite, creating powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid,” commented Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager Paramount+

“The partnership demonstrates Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to promote the sport and address new audiences. Paramount+ and its platform content are hugely popular and, like F1, have experienced rapid growth in recent years. We will use our global platforms and entertainment industry expertise to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new heights,” said Brandon Snow, Formula 1 Managing Director of Commercial.

The partnership follows a short-term deal between Paramount+ and Formula 1 entered into in 2022, which saw the streaming platform gain strategic exposure at key Formula 1 races including Monza, Italy, and of Silverstone in the UK.