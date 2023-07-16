Parental allowance and spouse splitting: Money is not everything

“I can understand both perspectives,” says Jandura. On the one hand, there is the argument of the upper income bracket, which sees parental allowance as a kind of support to ensure that the state provides that equality in the partnership that apparently does not work on its own. On the other hand, however, the decision whether to have children does not depend so much on money, especially in the case of top earners.

Jandura has five children himself. Four boys, one girl, between ten and 18 years old. But he has never taken parental leave. That may seem antiquated, he says in the podcast, “but I openly admit it”. For him, back then, when the children were small, it just didn’t fit his role as a manager. Today he sees things differently, his perspective has changed: “When employees make use of it, I’m totally relaxed,” says Jandura.

