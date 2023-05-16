Parental Allowance Calculator 2023 | Simply calculate parental allowance here

Parental allowance supports couples and single parents. PeopleImages via Getty Images

The parental allowance serves as financial support for couples or single parents Upbringing of babies and toddlers. It is in compensation for Parents intended for those who worked less or not at all after the birth, but also for parents who had no income before the birth. With the parental allowance calculator you can easily calculate how much parental allowance you will receive.

How much is the parental allowance?

How high the parental allowance is depends on your personal life situation. On September 1, 2021, there was a parental benefit reform that introduced more financing options and reduced bureaucracy. The parental allowance is tax-free, but is taken into account when calculating the tax rate. That will be paid for Money every month of the child’s life. Payments are therefore based on the child’s birthday and not the calendar month.

What types of parental allowance are there?

There are three different types of parental allowance: basic parental allowance, parental allowance plus and partnership bonus. Combinations with each other are also possible. The type of parental allowance also determines how long you receive parental allowance.

How long will I receive parental allowance?

Basic Eltern Money is paid up to twelve months of life. If both parents have applied for parental allowance and one earns less than before the birth, you will receive two additional months – this also applies to single parents. At parental allowance plus you will receive support for twice as long as with basic parental allowance. At the Partnership bonus Both parents receive up to four additional months of parental allowance plus. The partnership bonus is paid if both parents work part-time – this also applies to single parents. You can get more information here: family portal.

Where can I apply for parental allowance?

You cannot apply for parental allowance before the birth. It is recommended that you apply within the first three months of life, as parental allowance can be paid retrospectively for a maximum of three months. You can submit the application at the parental allowance office of the place of residence of the child place.

What is basic parental allowance?

You can apply for the basic parental allowance for up to 14 months to interrupt your work. The weighting of the 14 months between the parents is at their own discretion. A parent can take a minimum of two and a maximum of twelve months. The situation is different for single parents: they can take up to 14 months.

You can only claim the basic parental allowance in the first 14 months of the newborn child. After that, you can only receive parental allowance plus.

What is Parental Allowance Plus?

The parental allowance plus is only half the amount of the basic parental allowance – but you can apply for it for twice as long. One month of basic parental allowance corresponds to two months of parental allowance plus. In addition, parents can work part-time during the approval period for Elterngeld-Plus – and the. significantly improve the total.

What documents do you need to apply for parental allowance?

To obtain parental allowance, you must submit the following documents:

Application for parental allowance : The application must be signed by both parents.

: The application must be signed by both parents. ID Documents : Identity cards or passports including the last registration certificate of each parent

: Identity cards or passports including the last registration certificate of each parent Original Birth certificate of the child to apply for parental allowance

Statement on previous income of parents

Evidence of the previous income of the parents

Confirmation from your employer that they have paid a maternity allowance

For civil servants: Last income tax notice (calendar year before the birth), if this is not yet available, income surplus statement (EÜR) or corresponding credible proof of income

In the case of dependent work: Agreement with your employer about parental leave

If you work during your parental leave: Confirmation of your working hours and expected income At dependent work your employer confirms your working hours. At freelancer make your own declaration of your working hours and expected income. In both cases, the confirmation must cover the entire period in which you receive parental allowance.

Registration certificate and residence permit

Parental Allowance Calculator 2023