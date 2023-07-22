Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about family history

Uwe Schüder’s parents were drug dealers. Today he is a fitness entrepreneur. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress

Fitness influencer Uwe Schüder comes from a troubled household. Schüder’s parents were drug dealers and Schüder lived in a six-square-meter room, he told the ZDF format “Rotary Disc”.

Today, Uwe Schüder – also known as “Flying Uwe” – is a successful fitness influencer and entrepreneur.

More than 664,000 people follow him on Instagram and more than 1.36 million on YouTube.

These include Smilodox, a sportswear label, and Neosupps, a dietary supplement company.

Schüder lives a good life today. But that was not always so.

Schüder’s parents had “a drug business”

In the ZDF program “Turntable“ the fitness entrepreneur gives intimate insights into his family history. Before Schüder became successful, he lived in a six square meter room in Hamburg. His parents had “a drug business” back then, he says.

And that apparently made a lot of money. Once, Schuder says, he found 30,000 German marks (about 15,000 euros) under a mattress. Schüder was enthusiastic about the money. From an entrepreneurial point of view, his father had a “good business”, says Schüder.

Schüder also wanted to make money. However, “not the bad way”, as he says in the interview. Schüder later started his YouTube channel and is known as “Flying Uwe” with fitness videos.

