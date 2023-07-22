Home » Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about family history
Business

Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about family history

by admin
Parents were drug dealers: Flying Uwe unpacks about family history

Uwe Schüder’s parents were drug dealers. Today he is a fitness entrepreneur. picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress | Christoph Hardt/Geisler-Fotopress

Fitness influencer Uwe Schüder comes from a troubled household. Schüder’s parents were drug dealers and Schüder lived in a six-square-meter room, he told the ZDF format “Rotary Disc”.

Today, Uwe Schüder – also known as “Flying Uwe” – is a successful fitness influencer and entrepreneur.

More than 664,000 people follow him on Instagram and more than 1.36 million on YouTube.

Uwe Schüder – known as Flying Uwe – is one of the best-known fitness influencers in Germany. On Instagram alone, the Hamburger is followed by 664,000 people. There are even more on YouTube. He counts 1.36 million followers there. In recent years, Schüder has also founded and grown several fitness companies. These include Smilodox, a sportswear label, and Neosupps, a dietary supplement company.

Schüder lives a good life today. But that was not always so.

read too

After drug escapades, Julian Zietlow leaves his fitness company Rocka: Ex-partner Alina Schulte im Hoff is now the sole ruler

Schüder’s parents had “a drug business”

In the ZDF program “Turntable“ the fitness entrepreneur gives intimate insights into his family history. Before Schüder became successful, he lived in a six square meter room in Hamburg. His parents had “a drug business” back then, he says.

And that apparently made a lot of money. Once, Schuder says, he found 30,000 German marks (about 15,000 euros) under a mattress. Schüder was enthusiastic about the money. From an entrepreneurial point of view, his father had a “good business”, says Schüder.

See also  B&B Hotels Italia launches projects worth 300 million and aims at Eastern Europe

Schüder also wanted to make money. However, “not the bad way”, as he says in the interview. Schüder later started his YouTube channel and is known as “Flying Uwe” with fitness videos.

AA

You may also like

The Cuban Peso Devaluation: A Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

Bank branches, Barletta beats Milan. Even Rome and...

According to the head of an analysis company,...

Holidays in Austria? Watch out for the toll:...

Resolution 27 of 03/07/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Changzhou Accelerates Construction of New Energy Capital: Municipal...

Electricity prices: East Germans pay more than West...

Current accounts, 33% of Italians prefer it via...

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $720 Million, Becoming...

Buying anything other than Tesla doesn’t make sense...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy