Parents with part-time jobs: Up to $5,000 with just two days of work

They are: Laurie Fulford, Judd Albring and Regina Martinez Laurie Fulford, Judd Albring and Regina Martinez

Business Insider spoke to two housewives and a househusband, each with a side income.

They tell how they built their part-time jobs and share their tips.

Her tips include building a customer base through Facebook groups and email lists.

Stay-at-home parents are finding new ways to earn extra income while spending time with their kids. Business Insider spoke to three stay-at-home parents who have part-time jobs that don’t allow them to work more than two days a week.

This housewife makes $30,000 a year running her laundry as a part-time job

Laurie Fold is a mother who works part-time at a laundry. Laurie Fulford

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

