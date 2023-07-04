Parents with part-time jobs: Up to $5,000 with just two days of work

They are: Laurie Fulford, Judd Albring and Regina Martinez Laurie Fulford, Judd Albring and Regina Martinez
Business Insider spoke to two housewives and a househusband, each with a side income.
They tell how they built their part-time jobs and share their tips.
Her tips include building a customer base through Facebook groups and email lists.
Stay-at-home parents are finding new ways to earn extra income while spending time with their kids. Business Insider spoke to three stay-at-home parents who have part-time jobs that don’t allow them to work more than two days a week.
This housewife makes $30,000 a year running her laundry as a part-time job
Laurie Fold is a mother who works part-time at a laundry. Laurie Fulford