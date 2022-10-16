The Chinese from Seres and the Vietnamese from VinFast

Another Chinese brand present in Paris is Seres, an important company that already collaborates with the communications giant Huawei. The models on display are Seres 3 and Seres 5, two modern and electric SUVs that are also sold in range extender versions (Seres 5). In Italy, distribution and sales are entrusted to the Koelliker group. The Vietnamese VinFast lands on the French market bringing its electric SUVs accredited with a 10-year guarantee to the pavilions of the Parisian fair: VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9, the last two made in collaboration with Pininfarina. All the others were made by the Piedmontese atelier Torino Design.

The NamX Huv hydrogen SUV by Pininfarina

Another absolute debut in front of the general public is that of the NamX HUV, a hydrogen SUV designed by Pininfarina that has the particularity of removable gas tanks. Designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, it is an SUV powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and equipped with a fixed tank and six removable capsules, for a declared range of 800 kilometers. The Huv is part of a large industrial and technological project that the co-founders of Namx, Faouzi Annajah and Thomas de Lussac, intend to develop by bringing together the major players in the sector, using the best currently existing technologies and creating the solutions that are still missing. .

Mercedes presents the EQE suv in the extra salon

Mercedes will not be present in the halls of the Paris Motor Show, but has organized an event inside the Rodin Museum to exhibit the EQE Suv in the AMG version as a world premiere. The EQE Suv is the high-wheel model derived from the EQE electric sedan and will be offered in a five-seat configuration. The range of engines and batteries is likely to be the same as the sedan, including the AMG sports variants. The EQE Suv will be stylistically similar to the older sister EQS Suv which has already been presented which is, instead, the high-wheeled model that goes alongside the EQS sedan which is the battery-powered flagship of the Stuttgart brand.

FCA Bank exhibits the solutions of the future at the Paris Motor Show

Also of note is the presence of the French bank Crédit Agricole which together with FCA Bank, Leasys Rent, Agilauto and Sofinco Auto has a stand of 500 square meters, where significant models of the brand’s activity are exhibited, which in almost a hundred years of experience in financing auto, presented the development plans for its “white label” business, open to partnerships with the most innovative brands, even beyond the automotive sector. In short, the past but also the future in a central sector in the purchase of a car that of the most used financing.

The cost of entrance tickets and opening hours

To visit the Paris Motor Show 2022 from 18 to 23 October 2022, visitors can book an entrance ticket, as explained on the Mondial de l’Auto website. Tickets are of two types: the cheapest which costs 16 euros. In this case it is a session entrance with a fixed time in order to be able to stagger visitors and avoid long queues at the gates or in the test drive areas. The normal ticket with free time entry costs 30 euros. The opening hours of the 2022 salon are respectively from 9.30 to 22.30 every day except Sunday 23 October when the gates close at 19.00.