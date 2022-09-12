In France, the hunt for the “crafty ones” of the energy crisis has begun. The Energy Regulation Commission (Cre), an independent authority that monitors the correct functioning of the market, has announced “ongoing investigations” on some suppliers, suspected of having inflated their bills by taking advantage of the device that regulates the sale of electricity produced by the giant public Edf. Arenh (Regulated access to historic nuclear electricity) imposes tariffs and volumes of energy resold to private operators on the national company, which have become even more advantageous after the government applied the “tariff shield”, a measure decided to block increase to a maximum of + 4%.

The first to be targeted by the transalpine authority is Ohm Energy, although according to Emmanuelle Wargon, president of the Cre, there are a total of “half a dozen” companies subject to “in-depth investigations”. If the abuses are confirmed, penalties will be applied that will reach up to 8% of the revenues recorded in the last financial year and a possible disqualification of up to one year from the network.