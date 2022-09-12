Home Business Paris is targeting the “crafty” of energy, the crackdown is coming
Business

Paris is targeting the “crafty” of energy, the crackdown is coming

by admin
Paris is targeting the “crafty” of energy, the crackdown is coming

In France, the hunt for the “crafty ones” of the energy crisis has begun. The Energy Regulation Commission (Cre), an independent authority that monitors the correct functioning of the market, has announced “ongoing investigations” on some suppliers, suspected of having inflated their bills by taking advantage of the device that regulates the sale of electricity produced by the giant public Edf. Arenh (Regulated access to historic nuclear electricity) imposes tariffs and volumes of energy resold to private operators on the national company, which have become even more advantageous after the government applied the “tariff shield”, a measure decided to block increase to a maximum of + 4%.

The first to be targeted by the transalpine authority is Ohm Energy, although according to Emmanuelle Wargon, president of the Cre, there are a total of “half a dozen” companies subject to “in-depth investigations”. If the abuses are confirmed, penalties will be applied that will reach up to 8% of the revenues recorded in the last financial year and a possible disqualification of up to one year from the network.

See also  Shanghai Aluminum fluctuates at a low level and overall trading is relatively ordinary

You may also like

After the release of Apple’s iPhone 14, he...

Assicurazioni Generali: own shares purchased for over 29...

Superbonus, mediation to unlock credits: responsibility only for...

Borsa Milano makes poker of increases, banks still...

iPhone 14 full battery capacity exposure Plus maximum...

Peugeot 408, sales start with the plug-in hybrid...

Every hot comment丨*ST Guangyi’s board of directors is...

Eni accelerates on gas, Descalzi flies to Abu...

Opening: The dollar fell sharply, U.S. stocks opened...

Rai closes the medium wave radio: “Polluting repeaters,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy