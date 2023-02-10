Paris summit with Zelensky and Scholz without Meloni. Salvini against Macron: “I don’t think it’s a manifestation of political acumen”

“I heard yesterday Giorgia Meloni; if we manage to bring home a wake-up call to Europe on the subject of immigration, great. However, I must say that a certain arrogance on the part of Macron is incomprehensible, at a time when there is war, the cost of raw materials and the Chinese are sending spy balloons around the world”.

Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvini, on the sidelines of an inspection of the construction sites of the Olympic Village in the area of ​​the former Scalo di Porta Romana, in Milan. “Macron Do you think you can go it alone?”, he asks himself Salvini adding: “I don’t think it will go far. I don’t think it is a manifestation of Europeanism of solidarity and political acumen”.

