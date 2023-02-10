Home Business Paris Summit without Meloni, Salvini strikes Macron: “Incomprehensible arrogance”
Business

Paris Summit without Meloni, Salvini strikes Macron: “Incomprehensible arrogance”

by admin
Paris Summit without Meloni, Salvini strikes Macron: “Incomprehensible arrogance”

Paris summit with Zelensky and Scholz without Meloni. Salvini against Macron: “I don’t think it’s a manifestation of political acumen”

“I heard yesterday Giorgia Meloni; if we manage to bring home a wake-up call to Europe on the subject of immigration, great. However, I must say that a certain arrogance on the part of Macron is incomprehensible, at a time when there is war, the cost of raw materials and the Chinese are sending spy balloons around the world”.

Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvini, on the sidelines of an inspection of the construction sites of the Olympic Village in the area of ​​the former Scalo di Porta Romana, in Milan. “Macron Do you think you can go it alone?”, he asks himself Salvini adding: “I don’t think it will go far. I don’t think it is a manifestation of Europeanism of solidarity and political acumen”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Shenzhen Stock Exchange Issues Regulatory Letter to Yihua Healthcare Co., Ltd. and Relevant Parties_ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Ita, the agreement on the increase in wages...

The Americans blow up Nord Stream, but who...

Lyft collapses on the stock market (-33%) following...

Volkswagen, plan to accelerate on electrics and software...

Ita Airways, the company-union agreement is broken: strike...

Ita, lack of agreement on salaries: the unions...

Piazza Affari does not overcome the obstacle of...

“Seven boards” Hanvon Technology replied to the letter...

Zelensky in the EU, diplomatic war in Europe:...

Banca di Asti archives 2022 uphill with 36.2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy