Paris, the Pompidou museum closes for 5 years. Green light for the restoration, an operation worth 260 million

Paris, the Pompidou museum closes for 5 years

Closed for five years Center Pompidou. The modern and contemporary art museum located in the heart of Paris will be closed for major modernization works from 2025 to 2030. This was announced by the French culture minister, Rima Abdul Malakspecifying that it is a 262 million euro project which will consist of a renovation operation, removal of asbestos from the facade, fire safety, energy optimization and better access to the building for people with disabilities.

After the fire of Notre Damethe French capital thus chooses to invest in culture and secure its monuments, great representatives of the European artistic heritage.

Since its opening in 1977, the museum has received over 300 million visitors. The works had already been announced in 2021 by the then Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot, and should have taken place from 2023 to 2027. “They will make it possible to support its survival”, insisted the minister. The progressive closure of the Center Pompidou and the moving of the works will begin in autumn 2024.

Since its inauguration, the museum had never been renovated and the works have become essential due to the corrosion and wear that afflict the enormous building, which houses in particular very important collections of modern and contemporary art, vast exhibition spaces and a library very broad.

Upon reopening, the museum spaces will maintain the same location, but the layout will be redesigned in a “multidisciplinary perspective”. New spaces are planned for young people and the expansion of the library. The renovated version of the museum wants to be able to compete with the Trade exchange and its brand new building and with the prestigious Louis Vuitton Foundation.

The total closure comes in full recovery of visits, after several years of health crisis linked to Covid-19. In this context, support for the Center Pompidou-Metz and in 2026 the center is expected to open in Massy Ile-de-France for conservation and creation.

Subscribe to the newsletter

