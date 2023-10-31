Home » Paris, woman with veil shouts “Allah Akbar” and threatens, injured by police
Paris, woman with veil shouts "Allah Akbar" and threatens, injured by police

Paris, woman with veil shouts “Allah Akbar” and threatens, injured by police

Paris, terrorism alert. A woman with a veil threatens everyone in a station: injured by the police

The repercussions for the war between Israel e Palestine they are also felt in Europa. The latest episode comes from Parisa woman completely covered by the veil he screamed “Allah Akbar” and threatened with “blow everything up“. The episode occurred in the station François-Mitterrand Library. To stop her, the police shot her, as reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, citing its security source. Le Figaro specifies that the agents “they were forced to use weapons” after the woman refused to respond to the command to show your hands, which he kept hidden under his tunic. The woman was wound to the stomach and transferred into hospitalcontinues Le Figaro.

The Paris prosecutor’s office explains that the woman his life is in danger. The station it was completely isolated, explains Bfmtv. A source from the Paris prosecutor’s office quoted by Bfmtv specifies that the woman had threatened to blow himself up. The spokesperson for the police union Cfdt Axel Ronde then declared to the broadcaster that “the police officers made the right decision. The person she was extremely determined to act and, given the determination, my colleagues had no other choice, to avoid being hit by an explosion, which neutralize it shooting her with a firearm.”

