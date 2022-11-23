Listen to the audio version of the article

Skoda once again simplifies the life of the motorist. The new Skoda Connect service, Pay to Park, simplifies the maneuvers of paying for parking in many European countries. Indeed, through the MySkoda App or through the infotainment system of your car, you can view the parking options, the rates and pay from the comfort of your car.

How it works and models of the range prepared

Owners of a Skoda model can use the service via the App available on their smartphone or via the current infotainment systems, Amundsen and Columbus.

Obviously, to use Pay to Park, you must have an active Skoda Connect account and enable remote access to the vehicle. Once the payment data has been stored in the MySkoda app and the service has been activated, it can be accessed instantly, including via the infotainment system. In this way, it will be possible to view the parking facilities and access the payment settings remotely. Upon reaching the parking space, the driver can select the parking time and, if necessary, extend it via the App. Payment is made online at the end of the parking session.

The car application is now available for Fabia, Kamiq, Scala, Octavia, Karoq, Superb and Kodiaq models.

In Italy available from 2023

After a pilot phase in Switzerland, the service is now also available in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany and Norway. In Italy, Pay to Park will be available in early 2023.