Parliament wants wage caps for chief wages

Annual salary of almost one million: the wages of health insurance bosses should be capped Sanitas, Groupe Mutuel, Assura, Helsana: These health insurance companies pay their CEOs more than 750,000 francs a year. Meanwhile, policyholders are threatened with the next premium shock in a few months. Now Parliament wants a wage cap for managers.

Assura boss Ruedi Bodenmann is the third best-earning health insurance director. Bild: Christian Beutler / KEYSTONE

Most recently, it was the bankers’ bonuses that caused public outrage. But the wages of health insurance managers are also regularly targeted by politicians. In 2016 and 2018, members of the SP parliamentary group demanded a cap on the wages of health insurance managers. The Federal Council was always against it, and the requests always petered out. Parliament is now making a fresh start. It looks better this time.