Parma, a poster-invitation to a party appears in a social center: “Staging of the Meloni murder”. Storm from FdI

In the crosshairs of anarchistsafter the threats against Nordio, Donzelli and Delmastro it’s over Giorgia Melonias he denounced Gaetana Russo, deputy of the Brothers of Italy: “The poster released in Parma is shamefulthe firm Busy Art Labin which the student collective incited for last night one carnival party in the occupied social space of Borgo tanzi 26, a participate in the staging of the murder of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The poster invites the famous Lady in Murder, Angela Lansbury, also portrayed in the poster, to investigate the Meloni crime. ‘Someone killed the prime minister‘, we read with a Muppet’s puppet which, however, specifies: ‘But there was no Meloni crime’. And at that point ‘Ah pity’, replies Lansbury on the poster“.

Mr Russo of FdI pcontinues: “The Italian left, which above all in Emilia Romagna, through the new candidate for the party secretariat Elly Schlein or the President of the region Stefano Bonaccini spares no lessons in democracy, should immediately distance itself from this umpteenth act of violence to the detriment of Meloni, firmly condemning what is happening.It is not the first time that the student collective in Emilia Romagna remembers the dangling puppet in Bologna which portrayed Meloni, the day after the government took office, upside down, foments this climate of hate, and we expect the left to take a clear and decisive stand against this brutality once and for all.”

