Parmacotto buys a sausage factory in Boston and focuses on the US market

Parmacotto expands into the United States. After seven months of negotiations, the group led by Andrea Schivazappa announces the acquisition of the New England Charcuterie in Boston, a 1,300 square meter salami factory with a turnover of ten million that produces high quality cured meats. The plant will soon be expanded to also accommodate the slicing of hams arriving directly from Parma, which will be sold directly in trays on the American market. However, the production of cured meats will also continue in Boston, with an eye to the preferences of American palates: it seems that overseas the stronger flavors and unusual aromas for the Italian tradition are appreciated, for example the addition of tequila.

“Today American consumers are worth 25% of our turnover – says CEO Schivazappa – but in the next three years we aim to raise this share to 45%”. Parmacotto therefore bets strongly on the stars and stripes market. Here already in 2019 the group – reborn from the ashes of the composition with creditors and strengthened by the new Zaccanti ownership – had purchased the distributor Cibo Italia. «Our expansion was blocked by the stop imposed by Covid – says Schivazappa – but the penetration of our brand in the US has never stopped, both through the large distribution players and through regional retailers and food services». Schivazappa also has plans to open the first Parmacotto-branded restaurant in New York between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

Is the focus on America perhaps the answer to the minefield designed by inflation in Italy? «The US project started in 2019, well before the price race – says Schivazappa – it is true that consumption in Italy is slowing down but we, in contrast with national data, are increasing sales by volume and aim to close 2023 with a turnover of 150 million euros, 20 more than last year».

That said, inflation is undoubtedly one of the concerns on the Parmacotto CEO’s table. However, he has very clear ideas on the matter, including anti-inflation campaigns for the quarter: «In Italy there is a slogan approach but nobody really wants to tackle the problem. The fact is that all of the inflation has been taken over by industry. For us, 2022 was devastating from a cost point of view: at Parmacotto, last year, due to inflation, we saw Ebitda halve. Between March and December, the balance sheet shows an increase in costs of 7.5 million euros, between high energy costs, high transport costs and skyrocketing raw materials. And yet, on the selling price of my cured meats, in the end I didn’t put one euro more than these increases». In short, the responsibility for the price increases for Schivazappa must be sought elsewhere. «At Parmacotto – he says – today I’m not able to lower my selling price by a cent. And we do not distribute dividends».

Among those who focus on exports, especially to non-EU countries such as the United States, Great Britain or Switzerland – all markets on which Parmacotto is betting – concern is growing in recent days about swine fever: if it were to spread among the farms Lombardy and Emilia, which are the hub of the production of national raw materials, the exports that are likely to stop, according to the legislation, are precisely those to third countries. But on this front, Parmacotto’s CEO feels calm. «The competent authorities are intervening correctly to stem the phenomenon as best as possible – he says – for our part, we have the advantage that the export restrictions by law do not apply to cooked meats and cured meats beyond a certain seasoning time. And our products are included in these cases».