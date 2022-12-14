Listen to the audio version of the article

The general assembly of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium lowers the fines of those who exceed their cheese production quotas set by the 2023-25 ​​supply regulation plan. In particular, the single basic amount is reduced from 25 to 12.5 Euros per quintal, while the large splafonatore amount from 40 to 30 Euros per quintal. For next year, the Consortium has also approved a record budget with 56.5 million euros in revenues, 34.2 million of which will be allocated to investments in marketing and communication for the development of demand in Italy and abroad. This is a budget of 4 million euros more than the previous year.

«2023 will be a very important year, characterized by great challenges – said Nicola Bertinelli, president of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium – to face the problems related to the macroeconomic uncertainties caused by the conflict in Ukraine, the high energy cost, the increase in the cost of and rising inflation that will reduce the purchasing power of families, we will have to place the highest PDO production on the market, that of 2021, managing both to keep Parmigiano Reggiano at a competitive price, so that it is accessible to families , and to defend the profitability of companies, which have already suffered the increase in production costs».