Part-time mandate – questionable dual role in the approval of an alpine solar system – News

Contents

A solar system is planned above Gstaad. A governor plays an important role here – and possible bias.

The first pilot plant of the planned solar power plant SolSarine has been in place for a few days. Like the other projects in the Alpine region, the system is part of the so-called “solar express” and is intended to help supply Switzerland with enough electricity in winter in the future.

According to co-initiator Matthias In-Albon, it should be a system that could one day supply almost the entire region with electricity: “Gstaad needs 90 gigawatt hours of electricity a year. The solar system could supply around 75 gigawatt hours in the future”.

Electricity contract between SolSarine and the mountain railways?

The Bergbahnen Gstaad need eight gigawatt hours of electricity per year for their operation including snowmaking. It is therefore obvious that in future they could cover part of their energy requirements with electricity from the planned solar system.

More expensive electricity affects snowmaking on the slopes

Open box Close box

Electricity costs have recently become a significant cost item for Bergbahnen Destination Gstaad (BDG). In the current 2022/2023 annual report, the company writes: “Previously, snow was made with little consideration for the price of electricity. This was too cheap, and buying electricity from the mountain railways was often a minor matter. Today, energy has a different status. BDG AG needs around four gigawatts of electricity per year for snowmaking. That’s half of their total electricity consumption.” That’s why the company did everything “to keep the costs from increasing immeasurably”.

“It’s a possibility that we’re currently working on. It would of course be desirable if it worked,” emphasizes In-Albon. Such a contract would also be obvious because In-Albon is also the managing director of Bergbahnen Gstaad. So far the starting position is unproblematic.

The questionable dual role of the governor

However, such a deal would be problematic if a second person came into play: Michael Teuscher has been a member of the Board of Directors of Bergbahnen Gstaad since February 2023. In this role, he is – together with the other board members – responsible for the course of business of the company.

Caption: Alpine photovoltaic systems are to be built at several locations in Saanenland by 2027, as those responsible for the project write on their website. SolSarine

At the same time, Michael Teuscher is the governor in Saanen and thus the extended arm of the Bernese cantonal government. In this function, he is officially responsible for building applications and thus also for issuing any building permits for the SolSarine solar system.

This raises questions that we need to look at.

This dual role – approval authority and board of directors – also surprises the Bern government councilor Christoph Ammann when he is asked about it by Radio SRF: “This raises questions that we have to look at”.

Specifically, the question is whether Michael Teuscher is not biased. An important point for Christoph Ammann: It will be looked at who in the responsible office supports which decisions in which role, or who steps down.

The governor knows about the bias problem

When asked, Michael Teuscher simply stated that he saw no problem as the two functions had nothing to do with one another. For this reason he will not step down.

However, Michael Teuscher is aware that such a mix – government governorship and part-time mandate – could become a problem. Immediately before taking office as governor in 2010, he told the Simmental Zeitung: «Since I don’t have any part-time obligations such as board memberships, board memberships, etc., I can assess every question neutrally, independently and factually.»

However, it is precisely this neutral attitude that is now being called into question.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

