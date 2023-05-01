Part-time work: only parasitism of the privileged?

– Is part-time work really the parasite of the privileged? Politicians and business representatives are increasingly criticizing that university students are working less and less and are benefiting at the expense of those on low wages. We review the most controversial claims.

A father takes care of his child at home: part-time work is increasingly in demand among men. Photo: Anastasiya Amraeva (Plainpicture)

A shortage of skilled workers, immigration, retirement of the baby boomers – the labor market is experiencing one of the most massive upheavals of the past few decades. One trend in particular has become a hot topic: part-time work. According to the definition of the Federal Statistical Office, part-time work means that people work less than 90 percent of the time.

Renowned economists criticize that part-time workers are a burden on the general public. Certain politicians already want subsidies for people cut with part-time work.

This editorial breaks down the most common and controversial claims with the help of experts.

People in Switzerland are working less and less

“The Swiss only work 31 hours a week,” was the headline in the Sunday newspaper. In 1990 it was 42 hours. The commuter newspaper “20 Minuten” wrote about the “generation refusal to work”. The economist Christoph Schaltegger said in the NZZ: “The work ethic is eroding.”

It is correct that we work less. Our fathers worked more than we did, mainly because they had less vacation time. Today we spend an average of ten hours less per week at work.

But: The said 31 hours are the average working hours per employed person. Viewed in isolation, they say little about how much work is actually done in Switzerland. At least as important is the question of how high the proportion of people is who participate in the labor market at all.

The trend towards part-time work is one of the hot topics in the public debate. For this reason, this editorial team will be highlighting the most important questions in a series of articles, interviews, portraits and guides in the coming weeks. (kst)

The activity rate provides information on this. The employment rate in full-time equivalents (FTE) indicates how many full-time jobs are distributed among the working-age population. This rate, which corresponds to the average workload, has increased in Switzerland in recent years – from 70 percent in 2010 to 71.9 percent in 2022.

There has been a slight decline since 2021. According to Daniel Kopp, labor economist at the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich (KOF), this does not indicate a turnaround: “Especially when discussing the trend towards part-time work and working hours, it is about longer-term developments.”

The reason for the long-term development is that more and more women are gainfully employed. Because many of them work part-time, this means that the average hours worked per employed person are falling. This explains the drop from 42 to 31 hours per week.

“That’s not a problem per se, because the job supply increases when someone who hasn’t worked before now works 40 percent. Rather, the development is an expression of the successful integration of women into the labor market,” says Kopp.

“The fact that more and more part-time work is being done does not mean that less is being worked overall.” Daniel Kopp, economist KOF

According to Kopp, two opposing trends can be observed: women are employed more often and increase their part-time salaries, men reduce their gainful employment somewhat and work part-time more often. “The fact that more and more people are working part-time doesn’t mean that people are working less overall, but is an expression of a gradual redistribution of work between the sexes,” says Kopp.

A second FSO indicator supports the finding. The annual working hours per person of working age rose from 1275 hours in 2010 to 1287 hours in 2019. That is an increase of 12 hours or around 1.5 working days.

According to Daniel Kopp, the slump in 2020 and 2021 is mainly due to the lost working hours due to short-time work during the Covid pandemic. There are no figures for 2022 yet.

Conclusion: Overall, the Swiss work no less than they used to.

The part-time trend exacerbates the shortage of skilled workers

It has been read on various occasions that the trend towards more part-time work is exacerbating the shortage of skilled workers, including in recently published “plan of measures against shortage of skilled workers” of the employers’ association.

One thing is certain: more and more Men work part-time, whether with or without children.

However, it is unclear whether part-time work exacerbates the shortage of skilled workers: if the same number of people work fewer, the shortage of skilled workers will increase. However, if more people participate in the labor market through the possibility of part-time work, part-time work can even alleviate the labor shortage.

“The question cannot be answered definitively, but the data tends to support the second hypothesis,” says KOF economist Kopp. The increasing employment rate of women and the higher average part-time work have meant that the population has a higher workload on average than 10 or 20 years ago. This can be seen in the increased employment rate.

The part-time trend is hurting the economy

Sometimes it is suggested in the discussion that the “Dolce Vita Lifestyle” (NZZ) harms prosperity. Economics professor Reiner Eichenberger and economist Patricia Schafer ask in the “Weltwoche”: “How can we reduce the part-time work caused by the tax system, which is depressing prosperity?” If the labor potential is not exhausted and taxes are saved as a result, this has economic consequences.

According to experts, there is no evidence of this. Ultimately, this is about personal assessments, says economist Daniel Kopp from the KOF. Overall, there is no less work, the work is simply divided differently. “Why that should be bad for the economy, when more women are in the labor market and men work a little less, I don’t understand.”

“It is possible that companies will have to adjust their work processes somewhat if more people work with slightly lower hours instead of a few people with very high hours,” says Kopp. But it is part of entrepreneurship to adapt to new circumstances.

Simon Wey, chief economist at the Swiss Employers’ Association, takes a similar view. From an economic point of view, it would be better if more fathers worked part-time – in return, mothers increased their workload and could participate more in the labor market instead of mini-workloads as before. “We win overall. In principle, however, we are interested in high workloads.”



Only and more and more well-educated people can afford part-time work

The employers’ association recently wrote in a position paper that the training of expensive academics is becoming less and less worthwhile, as they are increasingly working part-time on “mini-jobs”.

An assertion that other business representatives have also expressed in a similar form in recent weeks – including education economist Stefan Wolter. Compared to the “SonntagsZeitung” said he says about well-educated people working part-time: “Unlike the cashier, they can simply afford it.”

Economists say that low-income employees such as cashiers can hardly afford to work part-time. Photo: Keystone

The data shows a different picture: The average workload of people with tertiary education (university, technical college, higher vocational education) hardly changed in the period from 2010 to 2022, as an exclusive data analysis by the Federal Statistical Office for this editorial office shows. Twelve years ago the average workload was 83 percent, today it is 82 percent.

On average, less well-educated people with compulsory schooling (Sek I) and vocational and secondary school (Sek II) work significantly lower hours (55 percent and 70 percent). The low proportion of jobs under 50 percent for female university or technical college graduates has also hardly changed: from 9.2 percent in 2012 to 9.5 percent in 2022.

If you look at the rate of part-time employees by main occupational groups, it is also evident there: Part-time work is not a privilege only for the high earners. At around 53 percent, the rate is highest among unskilled workers, followed by service occupations or salespeople (51 percent).

Engineers or natural scientists have a part-time quota of 42 percent. The fewest part-time employees are found in crafts and related occupations, which are practiced by significantly more men than women.

What the statistics do not take into account is the extent to which the positions are only advertised on a part-time basis, it is quasi “involuntary” part-time work.

However, one thing is clear: there can be no question of more and more “mini-jobs” among academics.

Those who work part-time are more dependent on support after retirement

Part-time employees are often accused of paying less money for their own pension. The influential economist Bruno S. Frey criticized in the Tamedia newspapers: “But it is the same people who have worked little who then want more support after retirement because their pension is small.”

The Federal Social Insurance Office (BSV) said on request that there were no specific figures showing whether people working part-time were more likely to receive supplementary benefits than those working full-time. The statistics do not provide any information about the degree of employment of the persons. And also not how the workload changes in the course of life. In addition, the services depend on the budget, according to the BSV. “The income of a partner also determines whether there is an entitlement to supplementary benefits.”

So this assertion cannot be verified.

More about part-time work

Found a mistake?Report now.