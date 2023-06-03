Partial warm rent, cheap loans, less bioenergy – heating law is getting hotter

The struggle over when who has to replace which heaters goes into the final round. Parliament is expected to pass the bill before the summer recess. In essence, it stipulates that new heating systems must be operated with at least 65 percent renewable energy from next year. In fact, this goes hand in hand with a ban on oil and gas heating; the heat pump becomes the preferred heating method. The FDP only wants to approve the bill in parliament if it receives conclusive answers from the Federal Ministry of Economics to 77 detailed questions. Habeck and the Federal Building Ministry, which was also affected, have now delivered. Some answers are exciting because they reveal direct implications for homeowners and renters. Others show where the government wants to continue to change course.

The following six questions and the answers make you sit up and take notice:

Would a higher carbon price be better than a ban?

Right in your first question is dedicated the FDP their central theme: If the price of CO2 emissions rises rapidly, the liberals believe that a ban on oil and gas heating could be dispensed with. After all, people would then, already around to savedo without slingshots in the boiler room.

Habeck and his colleague, Minister of Construction Klara Geywitz, counter that: the price of CO2 would have to increase tenfold from the current 30 euros per tonne to 300 euros in order to actually persuade people to switch. However, this would lead to “strong economic and social upheavals”. Which is why the two politicians think nothing of it. You get your assessment of the price level from an analysis by the Mercator Foundation, which, however, has been known for years for climate policy in particular the green to support with appropriate expert opinions.

How will the electricity mix and emissions develop over the next few years?

Habeck and Gleywitz believe that the share of electricity from sun and wind energy can be doubled within the next seven years by 2030, which is an ambitious project in view of the energy transition that has been aspired to for 20 years and the currently rather modest numbers of new installations. Only then, however, will the plan to shut down the coal-fired power plants work. The outputs from gas-fired power plants should remain unchanged until then. The remaining energy sources play a subordinate role in comparison.

It is noticeable that the two ministries expect less electricity from bioenergy, which contradicts the currently valid announcement by the Ministry of Economics on its information portal on renewable energies. There it says: “The use of bioenergy should be further expanded in the heat, transport and electricity sectors.” A change of perspective is evidently in the offing here.

Do the many heat pumps overload the power grids?

Heat pumps work with electricity, the colder it is outside, the more electricity they use. The Free Democratic Party (FDP) wanted to know if it was possible to provide as much electricity as would be necessary if this heating technology were to be installed across the board. The answer: The experts in the ministries expect that electricity consumption will increase by almost five percent by 2030 due to the installation of heat pumps. At the same time, the net power generation should increase by around 30 percent by then – so actually no problem, the answer signals.

However, it hides the fact that the electricity demand and the electricity supply can be very different. Both ministries admit elsewhere that demand is significantly higher in winter than in summer. With the supply of electricity from renewable energies, the situation is reversed. In addition, the power grids are already at the limit of their load. Wind turbines have to be turned out of the wind more and more often because the electricity they could supply can no longer be transported. Nothing will happen without grid expansion. However, it is currently making slow progress.

Who pays for the new electrical connections in apartment buildings?

Because houses in which several heat pumps have to be installed in particular consume significantly more electricity, they also have to be provided with new connections to the power grid. So far it was unclear whether such a new connection could also be financially supported. Now the ministers make it clear: Yes, he can.

However, the ideas of the Greens and the FDP still differ as to where this money should come from. Economics and building ministries are of the opinion that it could be taken out of the climate and transformation fund of the federal government. The FDP says that these funds are “already exhausted or oversubscribed”.

How should tenants and landlords share the costs of installation and operation?

Installing new heating technology costs money. The FDP is of the opinion that, including the necessary insulation measures on the building, an older single-family house can quickly add up to 70,000 euros. Only part of this is funded. If the house is rented: How can the additional costs be distributed fairly between tenants and landlords?

To answer this question, the Liberals are pulling out an old concept that they had already named in the coalition agreement of the traffic light government: partial warm rent. On the one hand, it should relieve the tenants, but at the same time offer the landlord incentives to invest. The model already exists in Sweden, and it works like this: tenants and landlords first set an average room temperature, which forms the basis for calculating the partial rent including heating. If the tenant would like to heat the apartment above this average temperature, he can do so – but he has to bear the resulting additional costs himself. If, on the other hand, it stays below the previously agreed average temperature, the landlord reimburses the heating costs saved.

Here, too, the landlord has an interest in investing in modern, more climate-friendly heating systems. The tenant himself receives an incentive not to turn the heating up higher than necessary. If the landlord took over the heating costs in full, this incentive would be lost. Habeck thinks this is possible in principle and is currently having the necessary changes in tenancy law checked by the Ministry of Justice.

How do homeowners get loans to pay for remodeling?

As always, there is a reference to KfW for this question. The state bank is supposed to provide cheap loans. What is new in Habeck and Gleiwitz’s response is a planned staggering of borrowing costs based on the borrower’s age. Older people in Germany have only limited access to large loans if they have no assets because they can hardly pay them off in the course of their lives. The federal government is therefore striving for improved, low-threshold access to loans for older homeowners, according to the response from both ministries.