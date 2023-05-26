Participatory design of social-ecological conversion – A&W Blog

The sustainable restructuring of the economy and society is a question of distribution policy. It can only be designed and implemented in a socially responsible manner together with the employees. Interviews with works council chairmen from 21 leading companies in Upper Austria provide insights into the companies. The ecological conversion must focus on social aspects and must not leave the employees behind!

With the “fit for 55“ program, the European Union has set the course for an ambitious climate policy. By 2030, net greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by at least 55 percent compared to 1990 levels. In Austria, the goal of climate neutrality particularly affects the areas of industry, energy and transport, which account for almost three quarters of the CO 2 -cause emissions. In the secondary sector – e.g. Industry, energy and construction – almost a million people are also employed.

The ecological restructuring of the economy – a question of distribution

The design of climate policy is a question of the fair distribution of costs, risks and impact. The pending changes must be actively designed according to the motto “Change by design, not by disaster” as a process involving all those affected. If this process is not actively supported, profits and costs will be distributed unequally and there will be massive upheavals on the labor market.

For employees, the socio-ecological restructuring is associated with several risks:

First and foremost is the possible loss of jobs, which must be prevented as far as possible and socially cushioned in the remaining cases.

Another challenge is that climate policy is not primarily based on controlling individual consumer behavior by increasing CO2 emissions 2 – operate prices. This would force lower-income groups to restrict their lifestyles, sometimes severely, while rich can “buy” their freedom from their climate sins.

Last but not least, there is also a danger that the costs of restructuring will be shifted from profit-making companies to the employees. In particular, they account for around 80 percent of the total tax revenue through wage and consumption taxes. The imbalance is exacerbated if the state continues Money mainly to companies, the vast majority of which achieve considerable profits. It will not be possible to achieve the necessary sustained and broad agreement among employees for climate protection policy.

Survey of works councils

In order to get an insight into the companies, the Department of Economic, Social and Societal Policy of the Chamber of Labor Upper Austria From spring 2022, interviews with works councils from a total of 21 Upper Austrian companies that are particularly affected by the conversion. Among other things, employee representatives from companies in the vehicle (supplier), chemical, paper, cement and steel industries as well as from companies in the energy industry were interviewed. For us, employee involvement begins with identifying their needs, listening to them and also taking their concerns seriously.

Holding companies responsible: Public funding needs clear conditions

In the interviews, various works council chairmen complained that Austria had not developed a clear political strategy with realistic and clearly defined milestones for the socio-ecological restructuring – involving the employees and their representative bodies. The conversion must not be left to the market!

It urgently needs strategic public investment programs. At the same time, profits must not remain in private hands while corporate subsidies are being paid out without consideration. A works council interviewed formulated this concern in apt words:

“And the next topic is, if I take the industry, it just loves the subsidies (…). That’s why it’s important that the Chamber of Labor and the union (…) insist that even the consumer doesn’t pay for it at the end of the day.“

In the future, we will therefore break down in detail what entitlements companies and consumers have to subsidies and how these are financed. Public subsidies from tax revenue must be linked to clear conditions that go beyond a location and employment guarantee. Mariana Mazzucato hits one direct or indirect profit sharing before. The involvement of the employees in the conversion could also be made the basis for subsidies. If the conditions are breached, the funding should have to be repaid.

Socially fair industrial policy requires accompanying social, educational and labor market policies

Industrial policy requires accompanying social, educational and labor market policies Measures, since employees are directly affected by the conversion. A socially acceptable restructuring of the economy is achieved by securing and expanding the welfare state possible. The employee representatives must actively accompany the changes in production, show qualifications and job descriptions of the future and support those affected in the changeover through active labor market policies. A works council on this:

“I think the most important thing is that you can show this greening opportunity to the people who work. Now there are reports everywhere in the media that things are being ecologized and everyone is afraid of losing their own job, how will things look for me in the future. Well, I think that’s an important goal – to convey where I’m developing, where can I develop, (…) where will the jobs be in the future.”

At the same time, companies must also be held accountable. The companies themselves must also think about how they can keep as many jobs as possible and promote (also financially) the ecological education, training and further education – and in some cases retraining – of their employees.

Help shape the conversion instead of being overrun

We want a socio-ecological conversion “by design” in which the interests of the employees are taken into account. Employees and their representative bodies – trade unions and chambers of labor – must be seriously involved and co-determined in the transformation, and social partnerships must be strengthened in this area. Fair distribution and co-determination must be guaranteed in the conversion!