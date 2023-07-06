Parties – Bas understands the Federal Constitutional Court’s decision as a reminder

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Bundestag President Brbel Bas (SPD) has described the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court on the Building Energy Act as a “serious warning”. “I had the impression in March that a kind of crisis mode that we had during the pandemic would continue,” she told the ZDF Today Journal on Thursday.

“On the one hand, I’m also in favor of not being too rigid in the procedures. Parliament also needs a certain freedom to be able to make decisions quickly, which was seen in times of the financial crisis,” said Bas. At the same time, the SPD politician insisted on exceptions. “We can’t take away the flexibility that we sometimes need in times of crisis,” said Bas.

“But what is not possible is turning every specialist topic into a crisis mode.”

