Parties – CDU social wing complains about lack of representation in party leadership

Berlin (German news agency) – After Carsten Linnemann was promoted to CDU general secretary, the CDU social wing complained about “deficits” in the social profile of the party. “With Karl-Josef Laumann, we only have one representative of the social wing in the closer party leadership,” said MEP and CDU social politician Dennis Radtke of the “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (Monday edition).

“Of the 26 members of the CDU federal executive board, 19 are members of the SME and Economic Union (MIT).” MIT is needed just like the Young Union, the CDA, the Women’s Union and the Senior Citizens’ Union. “But the social wing has become less and less visible over the past fifteen years,” says Radtke. In this context, the MEP advises his party not only to move on a liberal economic course after the change of Secretary General.

“If we want to go beyond 30 percent, we have to take up certain issues more credibly and empathetically,” Radtke told the WAZ. “One of the reasons why we lost the federal election was that we only had technocratic contortions on offer on key socio-political issues such as the minimum wage and affordable housing that not even the members understood.” The chairman of the social wing of the Union in North Rhine-Westphalia (CDA) continued: “Some in the CDU say: you can’t win elections with social issues. That may be true. But we can definitely lose elections if our shop window there is empty is.”

