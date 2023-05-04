Parties – CDU-Thuringia advocates Merz as a candidate for chancellor

.

Erfurt (German news agency) – The CDU Thuringia has spoken out in favor of Friedrich Merz as the Union’s candidate for chancellor in the next federal elections. “Friedrich Merz stands for leadership and he is a clear-cut politician who also puts his finger in the wound and addresses the real concerns of the people,” said the chairman of the CDU state association, Mario Voigt, the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday editions). .

“That goes down very well in East Germany,” said the CDU politician. “As party and faction leader, he naturally has the right to access the chancellor candidacy.” Voigt added that Merz had united the Union and thus decisively strengthened it. “As the leader of the opposition in the federal government, Friedrich Merz is Olaf Scholz’s natural challenger,” said the CDU politician.

