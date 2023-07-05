Parties – Frei calls for “self-discipline” for the Union faction for the summer break

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Shortly before the start of the parliamentary summer break, the head of the Union faction in the Bundestag is calling on its MPs to exercise self-discipline. “Shaping a good and constructive summer break requires a great deal of self-discipline,” said parliamentary secretary Thorsten Frei (CDU) of the “Rheinische Post” (Wednesday edition).

“I am convinced that we have it.” He added: “The last three weeks were undeniably not easy. Also because we did navel gazing and dealt with ourselves.” Although the federal government had given plenty of reason to critically examine its proposals.

It is therefore now “very important for the Union that we return to dealing with the federal government and compare their proposals with our better ones,” said Frei. The Bundestag will go on summer break next Friday. Only in September will the MPs meet again in Berlin for a week of meetings.

