Parties – Göring-Eckardt considers Graichen’s departure to be correct

Berlin (German news agency) – Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) has recognized the work of the State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Economics, Patrick Graichen, but considers his departure to be the right one. “Patrick Graichen worked with passion and great knowledge to ensure that the climate catastrophe was finally overcome,” she told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday edition).

“His contribution to the country getting through the winter well and safely was huge and we owe him a debt of gratitude.” Referring to Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens), Göring-Eckardt added: “The joint decision by him and Robert was hard on a human level, but right in the situation.”

