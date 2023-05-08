Home » Parties – Greens are again planning their own candidacy for chancellor in the federal elections
Parties – Greens are again planning their own candidacy for chancellor in the federal elections

Parties – Greens are again planning their own candidacy for chancellor in the federal elections

Do you still want it? Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbockdts

Berlin (German news agency) – The Greens are also preparing for their own candidacy for chancellor in the next federal elections. “Of course, there is the right to go into the federal election with a candidate for chancellor,” said the co-chair of the Green parliamentary group, Britta Haelmann, of the “Rheinische Post” and the Bonn “General-anzeiger” (Monday).

The party had taken appropriate preparatory decisions. “We will settle the question of candidacy in peace.” Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economics Minister Robert Habeck are currently busy with international and national crisis management. “I don’t think the two of them think about what’s in a year every morning.”

If there are two or more applicants, the members of the Greens would decide on the chancellor candidacy.

