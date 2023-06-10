Parties – Left: Riexinger hopes for a return after a break with Wagenknecht

.

Berlin (German news agency) – The former Left Party chairman Bernd Riexinger welcomes the decision of the current party executive to a future without Sahra Wagenknecht and at the same time is counting on a return of resigned party members who did not agree with their positions. “This is the right step,” the member of the Bundestag told the “Tagesspiegel” about the announcement on Saturday afternoon.

“I have hope that the door to the left will open again for many who saw themselves prevented from working because of Sahra Wagenknecht’s views.” At a meeting on Saturday, the party executive of the left clearly distanced itself from the former chairman of the parliamentary group. “The future of the left is a future without Sahra Wagenknecht,” says the unanimously passed resolution. The background to the dispute is Wagenknecht’s ongoing public deliberations about founding a competing party.

The party executive sees this as an attempt at blackmail that would “massively” harm the Left Party. It is an imperative of fairness “if those who participate in a competing party’s project are consistent and return their mandates,” the resolution says.

