Home » Parties – Merz criticizes the President of the Bundestag after the Karlsruhe verdict
by admin
Berlin (German news agency) – After the Karlsruhe ruling on the heating law, Union faction leader Friedrich Merz warned Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD) to do more for the rights of MPs. “Perhaps the decision of the Federal Constitutional Court is also an encouragement for the President of the Bundestag to pay more attention to the fact that the rights of individual MPs and minorities are better protected in the future,” said Merz of the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

The Federal Constitutional Court has now taken over the work “that should actually have been done by Parliament itself,” added Merz. At the same time, the leader of the opposition attacked Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). “The chancellor should at some point take over the leadership of his cabinet.” Scholz repeatedly allows individual federal ministers to argue in public for weeks. “You can’t lead like that, neither in the private sector nor in politics, certainly not in a federal cabinet,” said Merz.

