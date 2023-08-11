Parties relieved about end of UBS guarantees

Bild: keystone

On Friday, the parties reacted with relief to the news about the end of the UBS guarantees by the federal government. But while the FDP and GLP praise the stabilization of the banking system that has taken place as a result, the SVP and the Greens question the approach chosen at the time.

In a statement, the FDP praised the “rapid and decisive action of the Federal Council” in the CS crisis. Thanks to the “careful leadership of Federal Councilor Karin Keller-Sutter”, the financial center has been stabilized and the federal treasury has even made a profit.

The latest developments also showed “finally the irresponsible political theater of SVP and the left-green camp during the special session in April,” wrote the FDP. They tried to make political profit from the decline of CS by rejecting the commitment credits.

GLP President and National Councilor Jürg Grossen (BE) also criticized the “outrage politics of left and right” on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). She was exaggerated and short-sighted. Now the new UBS is stabilized and taxpayers will not be burdened. It remains central to draw “the right lessons for the future”.

“Finma and Federal Council overwhelmed”

SVP parliamentary group leader and National Councilor Thomas Aeschi (ZG) defended his party’s rejection of the loan in Parliament in a tweet. As suspected, the financial situation of CS was “obviously far better in March 2023” than it had been presented. It is “unfortunate that an overwhelmed Finma and a despondent Federal Council did not ensure that Switzerland would remain two big banks”.

It sounds similar with the Greens: UBS’s decision to forego loss protection raises the question of whether the rescue scenario “was actually as alternative as Keller-Sutter portrayed it. In addition, there are still “massive financial risks for taxpayers”. These would have to be minimized as part of the revision of the “Too Big To Fail” regulation.

need for action

SP co-president Cédric Wermuth believes that the main reason for triggering the guarantee was a political maneuver to prevent exactly such calls for “regulations from the megabank and to be able to downsize with less resistance”. But it shouldn’t be that the counter clerks paid for the criminal CS bosses, he wrote on X. That’s why the “regulatory gaps” had to be filled as soon as possible, wrote SP National Councilor Sarah Wyss (BS).

For the middle, “the conclusions of the parliamentary commission of inquiry will show where there is a need for action”. It is positive that UBS no longer needs state guarantees. But in future it should be avoided that Switzerland has to save another bank, the party wrote on X.

(yam/sda)

You might also be interested in:

The federal government and Swiss taxpayers can breathe a sigh of relief: they are not suffering any loss from the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS. UBS terminated all federal guarantees with immediate effect.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

