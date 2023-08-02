Home » Parties – Seniors’ Union calls the CDU to order
Parties – Seniors' Union calls the CDU to order

Parties – Seniors’ Union calls the CDU to order

Berlin (German news agency) – The chairman of the Seniors’ Union, Otto Wulff, has called on the CDU to end the internal disputes in view of the party’s polls. “We’ll get out of there again if we act in a more unified and united manner,” he told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday edition) and therefore turned “against permanent internal party quarrels”.

One should concentrate on the matter, so Wulff. “We have to be a party that conveys hope and confidence and shows that it is capable of solving the problems. We need momentum in the party again and should show from time to time that working in politics is a pleasure do,” said the head of the Seniors’ Union. “I miss that.”

