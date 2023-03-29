.

Berlin (German news agency) – The deputy chairman of the Union faction in the Bundestag, Jens Spahn (CDU), has described the Chancellor’s leadership style as “dangerous” for Germany in the current situation. “This type of leadership – I let the two little ones do it and I don’t say anything about it myself – has led this country in the middle of a multi-crisis into a lack of leadership, into a lack of orientation that is now becoming dangerous,” Spahn told the TV station “World“.

“It’s a location hazard.” No one knows what this chancellor wants. Scholz is “a ducking chancellor”. Under normal circumstances, that would be “quite entertaining and quite nice for the opposition,” said the CDU politician.

But you are now in the middle of a crisis with a war in Europe, high inflation and an energy crisis. “I would wish for a government for this country and for Europe that leads, that is united, that knows what it is doing,” said the CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader. In his opinion, after 30 hours, the coalition had basically agreed on nothing. “The dispute will continue in the next few days just as it did before the coalition committee,” said Spahn.

The SPD member of the Bundestag Ralf Stegner contradicted this. “Progress does not consist in one party asserting itself in the coalition. You have to bring things together,” he said. “It is perfectly clear to us that we need the energy transition and that we will do it quickly.” According to Stegner, it just has to be designed in such a way that German industry remains competitive and citizens are not overwhelmed. For the FDP, Linda Teuteberg, member of the Bundestag, rated the results of the coalition committee as “quite good”, even if it took a long time. What came out of it was “significantly more realistic and pragmatic than some of the ideas that have been haunting the republic in recent weeks”. According to Teuteberg, it was agreed that climate protection should be organized in a market-based manner. That is important because Germany must remain strong in investments.

