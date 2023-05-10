Home » Parties – Wagenknecht contradicts allegations of unfair dealings with the left
Business

Parties – Wagenknecht contradicts allegations of unfair dealings with the left

by admin
Parties – Wagenknecht contradicts allegations of unfair dealings with the left

.

Berlin (German news agency) – After considering founding a new party, left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht rejected the accusation of unfair treatment of her previous party. “Nobody would be debating a new foundation if the left hadn’t lost the trust of the majority of their voters in recent years and this has left a large gap in the party spectrum,” Wagenknecht told the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (Thursday edition).

“I don’t hold anything in limbo, but have set a deadline by which this question must be decided.” Wagenknecht recently publicly announced that he wanted to decide by the end of the year whether or not to found a new party. Former party leader Bernd Riexinger told the RND: “I don’t think the way you treat the party, to which you owe so much, is fair. Leaving the party in the dark for so long is very dubious behavior and unacceptable. ” Riexinger also pointed out that Wagenknecht no longer holds any office in the parliamentary group or in the party leadership. The current leader of the left, Janine Wissler, also told the RND that if Wagenknecht, as she says, no longer feels represented by the party, then she must draw the necessary conclusions. “You can’t stall the left for another nine months and flirt with a competing project. That’s unfair to the party and its members,” said the party leader.

HOME PAGE

See also  Porsche wins first stage in emissions scandal

You may also like

Robert Habeck: Heating rules and climate protection –...

The first vegetable steak lands in Italian restaurants

Health – Laumann sees a short-term relaxation in...

Audio and video calls on Twitter: Elon Musk’s...

Washington: US inflation rate surprisingly falls to 4.9...

Eni, shareholders approve financial statements and dividend. Board...

Politics – Pro Asyl “shocked” by the result...

Valditara: “Expensive rents? Only in cities governed by...

SAP joins the German AI specialist Aleph Alpha

Tax refunds up to 200 euros, here’s how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy