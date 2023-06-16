Parties – Wüst advises the CDU to have a modern family image

.

Düsseldorf (German news agency) – The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (CDU), spoke out in favor of a more modern family image shortly before his party’s policy convention. “We have to be guided by reality, not by ideals,” Wüst told the “Rheinische Post” (Friday edition).

That also means “as a CDU, to say goodbye to the ideal image that the family is the only place where children can get the support they need”. This includes recognizing that some families cannot give their children the help they need, the prime minister said. Some children also needed support from the state. It’s about care, education and language support first and foremost. “If children in elementary school don’t understand what the teachers are saying, then education ends before it really begins.” That’s why everything must be done to improve the number of teachers in primary schools, says Wüst. “These children are the future of this country and that’s why we can’t leave them alone.” For him, family is where there are children and where parents and children take care of each other. “I also have a particular focus on the 1.6 million single parents in Germany. When you see how exhausting life can be when both parents are always there, then it is all the more important to take a special look at single parents and support,” said the CDU politician.

HOME PAGE