Partner at VC: I sometimes work 70 hours a week

Intern at 20, partner at 26: Madeline Lawrence has had a steep career at Peak Capital

After studying law, Madeline Lawrence ventured into the venture capital industry. At her first meeting she had to google what that was.

Within a few years, she became a partner at the Dutch fund Peak Capital and is setting up its first international office in Berlin.

As a child I wanted to be a spy like James Bond. But I quickly realized: That’s unlikely to happen. My next career choice was to be a lawyer. I had this vision of standing in a courtroom and convincing people.

That’s why I studied law at the University of Amsterdam. But that wasn’t right for me because a lot of my job consists of reading and reading more. You actually spend very little time with people.

And I hadn’t considered that as a lawyer you are strongly tied to a country. I’m half Italian, half American, I went to school in Spain – I always have something new to discover. That’s why I didn’t want to limit myself.

Read too

This 33-year-old gave up her university career to become a top manager at Palantir – this is her advice to young people

Share this: Facebook

X

