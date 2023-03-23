Partnership tra SolidWorld e Oversonic Robotics

New partnership for SolidWorld Group S.p.A., leader in the sector of digital technologies, 3D printing as well as additive manufacturing. The company has signed a commercial agreement with Oversonic Robotics, a Brianza-based software company that designs and builds cognitive computing systems, applying them, in particular, to the field of humanoid robotics. SolidWorld Group will therefore be the official worldwide supplier of RoBee, the first 100% Made in Italy humanoid cognitive robotmade by Oversonic.

What is RoBee

RoBee is a machine that aesthetically and mechanically replicates the structure of the human body and is equipped with cognitive abilities, supported by artificial intelligence and computer vision. This allows it to autonomously navigate its surroundings (using support on omnidirectional wheels), recognize objects and people, interact vocally (using the Voice Bot), and perform mechanical actions, such as pick and place. He will be able to support workers in operational tasks, but also interact with digitized production lines, machinery and work centers, under human supervision.

RoBee will also be able to become part of advanced and digitized production systems in machine management. SolidFactory Srl, a newborn company of the SolidWorld group, in fact operates as an industrial contractor, creating highly technological production systems and digitized production lines for its client companies. RoBee will therefore be able to integrate within these systems, in the management of machines and entire production lines, guaranteeing continuity in operation, efficiency and performance. The robot will be able to assist workers in carrying out repetitive and strenuous activities and perform operations in dangerous environments, where the level of risk is significant.

Comments

“This is a technological agreement that allows us to take a big step forward in the world of industry 5.0. We will take care not only of supplying RoBee to companies all over the world, but also of integrating it into highly technological production plants built and delivered by SolidFactory – he explains Robert Rizzo, president and CEO of SolidWorld Group SpA – RoBee will in fact be able to interact with machines and digital production systems, guaranteeing production continuity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, under human control. It is therefore a fundamental element for delivering entire digitized and technological turnkey plants to customers”.

“RoBee is the first cognitive humanoid robot made in Italy available for the industrial market – he comments Paul Teeth, CEO of Oversonic – . A product that exploits the potential offered by cognition, one of the key elements of the 5.0 transition, to decline them in a sustainable and inclusive vision of technological innovation. In line with world market trends, which see the growing presence of robots in industries. RoBee is a machine created to really be at the service of people, to free them from repetitive tasks, even dangerous for physical and psychological health, and thus pursues a model of transformation of production systems that puts the value of the human being back at the center ”.