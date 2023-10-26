Party Building Work Empowers High-Quality Development of Internet Companies

Party building empowerment promotes high-quality development of Internet companies

Baoji, October 26, 2023 – The Municipal Network Information Office and the Municipal Internet Industry Party Committee came together on October 25th to discuss and promote the party building work of the city’s Internet enterprises. The meeting emphasized the importance of improving the political positions of party organizations in all counties, districts, and Internet companies.

In order to enhance the sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency of Internet companies’ party building, the meeting emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of first-class enterprises with excellent products, leading innovation, and modern governance. The goal is to strive for the creation of a new engine for the development of the digital economy.

To achieve these objectives, the meeting stressed the need for thorough investigation and research and precise policy implementation. The meeting encouraged party organizations to use the “red heart” of party building to guide the “ingenuity” of business and rely on the “fortress” of the branch to protect the “position” of network security.

The meeting also highlighted the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics for a new era as the primary political task. Party organizations were encouraged to make use of various online platforms such as the “two micro and one terminal” and adopt “online + offline” forms to promote the party’s leadership team and corporate management. By doing so, it would drive party members and employees to innovate methodological ideas, strengthen party spirit, and focus on building new achievements.

To ensure the effectiveness of party building efforts, the meeting stressed the importance of conducting regular thorough investigations and achieving “one enterprise, one account.” The meeting also called for the promotion of full coverage of Internet enterprise party organizations. Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the need to strengthen the integrity construction of Internet enterprises. It urged the exploration of new models for corporate integrity construction, activation of the “nerve endings” of grassroots supervision, and guidance for the healthy and healthy development of enterprises.

During the promotion meeting, the Cyberspace Affairs Office of the Weibin District Committee, the Cyberspace Affairs Office of the Party Working Committee of Baoji High-tech Zone, and Baoji Youyun E-Commerce Co., Ltd. delivered exchange speeches. Following the meeting, the attendees visited the Weibin District Internet Industrial Park and the party building work of Shaanxi 917 Technology Co., Ltd. in the High-tech Zone.

The meeting concluded with a strong focus on promoting high-quality development and party building empowerment of Internet companies in Baoji. By implementing the strategies discussed in the meeting, it is expected that the city’s Internet enterprises will experience significant growth and progress in the coming years.

