Passenger Federation: In April 2023, the new energy vehicle market will retail 527,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 85.6%-Sina Automobile

IT House News on May 9th, the Passenger Association announced today the analysis data of the national passenger car market in April 2023. The data shows that in April 2023, the retail sales of the passenger car market reached 1.63 million units. Affected by the epidemic situation in other places, the year-on-year growth rate was 55.5%, and the month-on-month increase was 2.5%, which is also one of the only two positive month-on-month growths since 2010.

According to the statistics of the Passenger Federation, the export of passenger vehicles (including complete vehicles and CKD) in April was 300,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 227% and a month-on-month increase of 3%. From January to April, 1.08 million passenger vehicles were exported, a year-on-year increase of 115%. New energy vehicles accounted for 30% of total exports in April.

In April, national passenger car manufacturers wholesaled 1.788 million vehicles, an increase of 87.6% year-on-year and a decrease of 10.0% month-on-month. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 6.841 million vehicles have been wholesaled, a year-on-year increase of 6.9%.

Wholesale sales of new energy passenger vehicles reached 607,000 units in April, up 115.6% YoY and down 1.7% MoM. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 2.108 million vehicles have been wholesaled, a year-on-year increase of 43.0%. In April, the new energy vehicle market retailed 527,000 units, an increase of 85.6% year-on-year and a decrease of 3.6% month-on-month. Since the beginning of this year, a total of 1.843 million vehicles have been retailed, a year-on-year increase of 36.0%.

Data show that in April, the export of new energy passenger vehicles was 91,000, an increase of 1028.5% year-on-year and 29.4% month-on-month, accounting for 31% of passenger vehicle exports; among them, pure electric vehicles accounted for 92.8% of new energy exports, and A0+A00 pure electric vehicles Exports accounted for 48% of new energy. In terms of manufacturer exports in April, Tesla China 35,886, SAIC Motor 21,450, BYD 14,827, Dongfeng Yijiete 10,432, Smart Motor 1,550, Geely 1 , 504, SAIC-GM-Wuling 1,200, Great Wall Motor 1,134, DPCA 712, Skyworth 578, Chery 553, SAIC MAXUS 436, FAW Hongqi 264, Dongfeng Passenger Vehicle 192 , 117 FAW cars, and 114 Dongfeng Liuzhou vehicles.

In April, the overall trend of new energy passenger vehicle companies was strong. BYD’s pure electric and plug-in hybrid dual drive consolidated its leading position in new energy brands; the number of manufacturers whose wholesale sales exceeded 10,000 vehicles remained at 11 (the same as the previous month, and an increase of 6 year-on-year). , accounting for 80.6% of the total new energy passenger vehicles (80.7% last month, 62% in the same period last year). in:BYD 209,467 vehicles, Tesla China 75,842 vehiclesGAC Aian 41,012, Geely Automobile 29,874, SAIC Passenger Vehicle 26,278, Lixiang Automobile 25,681, SAIC-GM-Wuling 24,166, Changan Automobile 20,459, Great Wall Motor 14 , 863 vehicles, Nezha Automobile 11,080 vehicles, Dongfeng Easy Jet 10,432 vehicles.

The analysis pointed out that the passenger car industry has broken away from the original high-profit industry. Although car production and sales resumed in March, the profit margin of car sales in March was only 4.7%. Some car companies are vomiting blood and selling cars, and the pressure is too great. In particular, the imminent implementation of the world‘s most stringent National VI B standard will bring certain psychological pressure to the production of car companies, and the result of reducing production and inventory will bring about a large loss in profit. Tesla’s price increase this time is a good signal, reflecting car companies’ attention to operating quality and helping to improve the wait-and-see mentality of consumers. Let consumers get out of the expectation of excessive price cuts and return to the normal buying rhythm.

The address of the original report attached to IT Home: Click here to go directly.