



The Automobile Market Research Branch of the China Automobile Dealers Association (the Association of Passengers) has released the latest retail sales statistics. In March, the domestic retail sales of passenger vehicles in the narrow sense reached 1.587 million units, a year-on-year increase of 0.3% and a month-on-month increase of 14.3%; 1- Cumulative sales in March were 4.262 million vehicles, down 13.4% year-on-year.

List of new energy manufacturers

March new energy car ranking TOP5:

1. BYD Qin 43,230 vehicles;

2. 27,687 BYD Dolphins;

3. Aion S 26,392 vehicles;

4. Wuling Hongguang MINI EV 23,159 vehicles;

5. Tesla Model 3 21,726 units.

In the first three months of this year, retail sales of BYD Qin reached 87,955, SAIC-GM-Wuling Hongguang MINI 69,842, Tesla Model 3 42,782, and Deep Blue SL03 18,808.

New energy SUV ranking TOP5:

1. Tesla Model Y 54,937;

2. BYD Song 40,114 vehicles;

3. BYD Yuan PLUS 27,907 vehicles;

4. Aion Y 13,267 vehicles;

5. BYD Tang 11,954 vehicles.

In the first three months of this year, the retail sales of BYD Song reached 141,415, while Tesla Model Y sold 94,647, Ideal L9 and L8 both exceeded 20,000, and Wenjie M5 only sold 7,322.

Manufacturer wholesale list:

Manufacturer retail list:

The following are retail data:

car list

MPV list

SUV list

High-end car list

Note: The high-end models mentioned here by the Passenger Passenger Association refer to models with a price of more than 300,000 yuan.

High-end SUV list

